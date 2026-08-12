Khajrana Ganesh Temple Donation Count Underway, ₹72 Lakh Collected From 17 Boxes | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Counting of donations from the boxes at Indore’s famous Khajrana Ganesh Temple continued for the past three days. Till Tuesday, 17 donation boxes had been opened and ₹72 lakh had been collected, which was deposited.

The counting continued on Wednesday as well, and the exact amount collected during the day would be known by evening. The process was expected to continue for the next few days as the temple had a total of 40 donation boxes.

Khajrana Ganesh Temple was one of the most visited religious places in Indore, attracting a large number of devotees every day. Devotees from different parts of the country visited the temple and offered donations as a mark of their faith.

Counting done under CCTV surveillance

Temple chief priest Pandit Ashok Bhatt said the counting of donations received in the temple boxes had been going on for the last few days. The money collected from 17 boxes till Tuesday had already been deposited.

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He added that the counting process was being carried out under strict security arrangements.

Four CCTV cameras had been installed at the counting location, and a videographer was recording the entire process. Video recording was also being done from the place where the donation boxes were brought.

₹1.35 crore collected in March

Pandit Ashok Bhatt said that the donation boxes had been opened earlier in March this year, when ₹1.35 crore had been collected. The amount, which was deposited later, was the donation received over a period of four months.