Khachrod: Congress MLA Gurjar demands fair prices for agricultural produce

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar from Nagda – Khachrod assembly constituency has written a letter to Union agriculture and farmer welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In his letter, he has demanded that fair and remunerative prices should be given to financially distressed farmers. Farmers belonging to the Malwa region are financially distressed as there is a substantial increase in input costs which has led to a decline in crop income of the farmers. This has resulted in the purchasing power of farmers not improving even though their farm output has increased.

He has mentioned that prices of farming essentials such as seeds, fertilisers, medicines, and power have increased substantially pulling down their income. Farmers are already reeling under crashing prices and ever-growing debt. He also urged state and central governments to buy onion and garlic crops at Minimum Support Prices promptly to ensure that they get the right and remunerative prices for their crops.

Around 80 per cent of the farmers are dependent on agriculture which is their main occupation. In such a case, if the central and the state governments want to help the farmers and prove the “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” slogan right then they must be given an appropriate price for their produce. If the government doesn’t take a decision in the interest of farmers, then Congress will launch a phased movement, he added.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 06:48 PM IST