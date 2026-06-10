Kesariya Bana Yatra Spreads Harmony Message | AI-generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand ‘Kesariya Bana’ Hindu Samrasta Yatra was organised from Rajmohalla to Rajwada, spreading a message of unity, harmony, and cultural awareness.

Thousands of youths participated, carrying saffron flags, while the atmosphere resonated with devotional songs, chants, and the beats of traditional instruments.

The yatra, organised by the team of Mangal Ki Bhavya Kesariya Bana, received a warm reception at multiple points along the route.

Participants showcased cultural pride through colourful tableaux, traditional performances, and devotional presentations.

Youths waved saffron flags and raised slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” amplifying the spirit of the procession.

Organisers stated that the objective was to connect all sections of society while promoting Sanatan culture, national unity, and social harmony.

Several saints, community representatives, and dignitaries attended the event, adding significance to the celebration.

The elaborate tableaux and cultural displays emerged as major attractions, drawing attention from residents and visitors alike.

The yatra underscored the importance of preserving cultural traditions while fostering a sense of collective identity and social cohesion across the region.