'Keep politics out of our school': Congress leader Digvijay Singh at Indore's Daly college

Gandhi family loyalist and Congress leader Digvijay Singh finally talked over the chaotic politically empowered decisions at Daly College and said that quoting it as some bare facts of how illegal orders have been issued and the whole GOMP and Indore District Administration has acted in vested interest in the functioning of Daly College Indore one of the most prestigious Public Schools in the Country.

“I feel sad as not only me but now our fourth generation is studying in this School of which I am a Patron. My appeal to all. For God’s sake keep Politics out of our School,” Singh said.

Following is his complete statement:

“For the first time in the History of Daly College one of the oldest Public School in India, that Government officials along with Police have entered Daly College premises and interrupted the duly called meeting of Board of Governors.

The SDM handed over a Government order, forced the duly elected President of Board of Governor and a member to leave the meeting. What is the order?

It restrains unanimously elected President Board of Governors Maharaja Narendra Singh of Jhabua and his son Jai Singh from being a member of the Board till final disposal of a complaint made in 2020 quoting following rule.

I quote “d) Two parents of students studying in the College to be co-opted by the Board of Governors provided that a member so co-opted may only remain a member as long as the student is studying in the College. It is pertinent to mention here that this clause is attracted for this parent category alone so as to ensure that any staff of society and/ or his/ her spouse by virtue of their ward studying in Daly College does not become a member of Board of Governors.”

Jai Singh was unanimously Co-opted by the Board in parent category. His son is still studying in Daly College. He or his spouse are not on the staff of Daly College. As a member of Board of Governors he is not drawing salary. These are bare facts of the case.

Then under what rule has the Registrar Firms and Society issued above order?

It is totally illegal and politically motivated order. I am sure this illegal order challenged at right forum would be set aside.

I also believe the agenda before the Board meeting of 06/04/2022 was ignored and some important Ex agenda items regarding the functioning of the School were taken.

Some of us who are in Politics have kept Politics outside the Daly College premises. As far as Daly College is concerned we are all Old Dalians and not from Congress or BJP or from any other Party. Only recently all MLAs belonging to different Political Parties elected in present MP Assembly were honoured by the School. There has always been a spirit of bonhomie among us. Then why use Political Power to enter into functioning of Daly College for personal gain?

The prestige of Daly College has certainly gone down. As a member of a family whose four generations have studied in Daly College and as a Patron of this great Institution I feel sad and disappointed.

By this action Daly College and it’s Board’s name has been tarnished. There is no doubt about it.

And for what?

Prestige? Ego? Financial Gains? Personal Ambitions? Political Ambitions? I don’t know. I am sorry Name and Prestige of an Educational Institution like Daly College should have been and should be above all, for all of us Old Dalians Parents and well wishers of Daly College.

I am told the flash point was extension of the present Principal. If so the Board was fully competent to decide one way or the other but why bring Police and SDM to meddle into the affairs of Daly College? It may sound unpleasant to some but I strongly condemn this totally illegal action by the Registrar Firms and Society Government of Madhya Pradesh and conduct of the Indore District Administration which acted in the most arbitrary and high handed manner. All those associated with Daly College who abetted in this, I hold them responsible for making Daly College a laughing stock in the public eye.

I strongly appeal to all who have love and affection for the School please don’t allow Daly College to become a battle ground of Politics. Sit down over a dinner and resolve your differences but for God’s sake don’t spoil the prestige of an Institution of more than 150 years for personal gains.”

What had happened at Daly College?

Daly College banned the current Chairman Narendra Singh Jhabua and his son Jai Singh Jhabua presence in the board.

This was a part of chaotic drama at DC, after the complaint was filed in the Registrar Firm and Society.

Sathbir Singh Bhatia had filed a complaint against Jhabua. The complaint was raised quoting that Jhabua brought his son to the BOG illegally. The complaint was raised in Bhopal. After the process of investigation and analysis of the complaint, the registrar ordered to school to take action.

Following the direction of the registrar, the BOG banned the current Chairman Narendra Singh Jhabua and his son Jai Singh Jhabua from appearing in the Board of Governors.

Maharaj Vikram Singh Puar (Dewas) was elected as the chairman of the board. He was holding the post of vice chairman of the board until then.

Rajyavardhan Singh Narsingh Gargh was elected as the vice-chairman.

Sanjay Pahwa was made the parents' nominee.

New Principal came from Dehradun

Under the ongoing process of hiring principals, the current principal Neeraj Kumar Bedhotiya had completed his term of five years. As the term was coming to an end, the BOG had initially planned to extend the term of Bedhotiya. However, after this complaint and citing political inclination, the BOG did not extend his term.

Bedhotiya’s term at DC has been tipsy since the very beginning. There was another issue wherein Jhabua and Bedhotiya had a clash before. However, the school had issued a clarification back then.

Bedhotiya finally bid goodbye to the school as the BOG did not renew his term. The BOG has temporarily given the responsibility of principal to the current vice principal.

As per the meeting decision, BOG appointed Gurmeet Kaur Bindra, an educationist from Dehradun, as the new principal for DC.

Why the commotion?

The BOG believed that BOG of DC was getting overpowered by Congress. Jhabua and his son both hold deep roots with Congress. Hence, the members of ODA decided to bring up the power of BJP.

Both the new chairman and vice president have strong hold and affinity towards BJP.

Hence, the entire commotion was a political powered feud to bring up BJP power up in one of the oldest, 100 year old school DC.

The new changed BOG is bound to bring in more changes in the status quo of DC now.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:47 AM IST