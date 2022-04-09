Indore: ​Daly College gets first female principal in Gunmeet Kaur Bindra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



After more than 150 years of its inception, Daly College got its first woman principal in Gunmeet Kaur Bindra on Friday.

She assumed charge as the 18th principal of DC in the afternoon.

She took charge from acting principal Ahmed Ansari in presence of Daily College board chairman Maharaj Vikram Singh Puar (Dewas), vice-president Maharaj Rajyavardhan Singh (Narsinghgarh), board members Dheeraj Lulla, Harpal Singh Bhatia, Sumit Chandhok and Sanjay Pahwa.

Appointment to the principal post was necessitated as outgoing Neeraj Singh Bedhotiya’s term was not extended by the board. In a sudden change of events, Narendra Singh Jhabua, who was chairman and his son Jai Singh Jhabua, who was a board member, were removed from the board on Wednesday.

The development had taken place following a complaint filed by Sathbir Singh Bhatia with the Registrar Firms and Society against senior Jhabua.

The complaint was raised in Bhopal accusing that senior Jhabua had brought his son to the BoG illegally. After investigation, the registrar had ordered the school to take action.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:45 AM IST