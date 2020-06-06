Katha recited on Swami Narayan registered by Guinness as 'longest audio book’

Indore: ‘Shree Hari Charitramrut Sagar Katha’ based on biography of Lord Swami Narayan and recited by Swami Shree Gyanjivandas and swami Ishwar Charandas (Gujarat) has been awarded the title of ‘Longest Audio Book’ by Guinness Book of World Records on Wednesday. Both Swamijis narrated the ‘Katha’ for 6 years 4 months and 18 days, between June 2011 and October 2017.

The ‘Katha’, was organized by Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Karelibaug, Vadodara and Kundaldham, which comprised 2,440 hours, 44 minutes and 52 seconds. The Katha was initiated on June 10, 2011 and completed on October 2017 at Kundaldham. Swamiji narrated ‘Shree Hari Charitramrut Sagar’ composed by Sadguru Shree Adharanand Swami and is the largest Hindi language volume containing biography of Lord Swaminarayan. This volume has a total of 29 Pur (Cantos), 2409 Tarang (Chapters) and 1,02,564 doha-chopai (verses). The discourses on this huge volume is called ‘Sagar Katha’.

‘Sagar Katha’ commenced on June 10, 2011 at Kundaldham by Param Pujya Sadguru Shree Gyanjivandas Swami. One to 20 Pur (cantos) of this scripture had been presented by him and remaining 9 Pur (cantos) were recited by Ishwar Charandas Swami. The live broadcast of the ‘Katha’ was at the national & international levels.

In the grand ‘Sagar Mahotsav’ celebrated at Kundaldham, the ‘Katha’ came to an end on October 26, 2017. On that occasion ‘Sagar Katha’ audio book was launched on October 27, 2017.

Sadhu Alaukikdas of Swaminarayan Mandir Informed that this is probably the first time in the world that the longest katha on a single scripture have been presented.

CA Pankaj Shah, former chairman of Indore Branch of The Institute of Charted Accountants of India (ICAI) and devoted follower of Swami Narayan sect, informed that after proper verification, Guinness Book of World Records took note of it and honoured Gyanjivandas Swami’s wonderful work to be the ‘Longest Audio Book’ titled ‘Shree Hari Charitramrut Sagar Katha’ with the Guinness World Records certificate and highlighted it at their website

https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/longest-audio-book.

This record has been created with the intention of promoting the biography and teachings of Lord Swaminarayan and for the welfare of the people.