Kasrawad Residents Warn Of Protest Over Water Crisis

Residents Warn Of Protest Over Water Crisis In Kasrawad | FP Photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Alleging years of negligence and discrimination in water supply, angry residents of Harisiddh Dham Colony submitted a memorandum to the Chief Municipal Officer and issued a three-day ultimatum to restore proper drinking water facilities.

They warned that if the administration does not take immediate action, they will launch a large agitation, including protests and a gherao of the municipal council office.

According to the residents, the entire colony depends on a single well that dries up during summer. They alleged that while pipelines have reached other areas, including places outside municipal limits, the civic body has ignored Harisiddh Dham Colony.

The residents pointed out that despite paying all civic taxes regularly, including property tax, sanitation charges and electricity bills, they remain deprived of basic water supply facilities. They questioned why the local authority denies them drinking water even after they agreed to pay water tax as well.

Akhil Bhartiya Balai Mahasabha district president Ravindra Bhalse accused the civic body of negligence and said the colony has been struggling with severe water shortages for the last four years.

The Chief Municipal Officer assured the residents that the administration would take steps within three days. However, colony members reiterated that if work does not begin soon, they will stage protests, demonstrations and surround the municipal council office.