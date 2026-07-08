Kasrawad Municipal Council Meeting Sparks Row After Agenda Issued Twice | FP photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh controversy has erupted in the Kasrawad Municipal Council after the agenda for its general meeting scheduled on July 14 was issued twice, first under the signature of Council President Vimal Rajendra Singh Yadav and later by Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Kamlesh Kumar Gole.

Although both notices carried the same agenda, the change in the signing authority has raised questions about the council's adherence to procedural rules.

The meeting was scheduled after councillors submitted a memorandum to the SDM, alleging that regular council meetings were not being convened. Following the administration's intervention, the meeting date was finalised.

The dispute arose when Ward No Seven Councillor Rekha Hemant Soni complained to the District Collector, the Joint Director of Urban Administration and Development and the CMO that the original notice violated Rule five of the Madhya Pradesh Municipalities (Procedure for Conduct of Business) Rules, 2005.

Under the rules, the meeting notice must be issued by the secretary of the council, a role performed by the Chief Municipal Officer.

Following the complaint, the CMO reissued the same agenda with his signature, delaying its circulation among councillors and preparations for the meeting.

Council President Yadav said meeting notices had traditionally been issued under the president's signature and that only the signatory had changed, while the agenda remained unchanged.

CMO Gole said he had recently resumed duty after a transfer and reissued the notice in accordance with the rules, without making any changes to the agenda.

The episode has sparked debate over the council's long-standing procedures and coordination between elected representatives and administrative officials.

The district administration is expected to examine the complaint and determine whether any procedural lapses occurred before the meeting.