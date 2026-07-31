Kasrawad Archaeological Museum Cries For Restoration As Ancient Sculptures Face Neglect | FP photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): The archaeological museum in Kasrawad is facing neglect despite housing ancient sculptures of historical and artistic significance.

Residents have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the building, poor maintenance and the lack of basic visitor facilities.

The museum building has awaited repairs for years. Its faded exterior, damaged sections and dilapidated tin sheds have worsened the condition of the premises, particularly during the monsoon.

Locals said the ancient sculptures have not undergone scientific conservation or chemical treatment for several years, raising fears that continued neglect could permanently damage the valuable artefacts.

Visitors also face inadequate facilities. The approach road is damaged, streetlights remain non-functional, and irregular water and electricity supply hampers maintenance of the museum and its garden.

Residents said a permanent water supply is essential to preserve the greenery throughout the year.

They believe proper restoration and improved infrastructure could help place the museum on the tourism map and attract visitors travelling to nearby Maheshwar.

Environmentalist Hemant Soni, Dr Siris Jaiswal, Jitendra Patidar, Manoj Saraf, Prakash Patidar and Atmaram Tirole have urged the authorities to repair the building, replace damaged sheds, scientifically conserve the sculptures and improve roads, streetlights, water and electricity supply.