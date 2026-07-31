Indore Municipal Corporation Demolishes Illegal Portions Of Under-Construction Commercial Building | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Thursday launched a demolition drive against an under-construction commercial building in Scheme No. 94, Chikitsak Nagar, near Bombay Hospital, for carrying out alleged illegal construction beyond the approved building plan.

The action began early in the morning as IMC officials, accompanied by police personnel, deployed a JCB machine and labourers to remove the unauthorised portions of the multi-storey structure. According to officials, the building, spread over nearly 3,500 sq ft, had several illegal constructions after open spaces mandated under the approved plan were allegedly covered and converted into additional built-up areas, including commercial shops on the ground floor.

The civic body said the demolition had been delayed several times due to continuous rainfall but resumed as weather conditions improved. Officials added that the building plan sanctioned by the corporation is being re-examined to identify all violations, and only the unauthorised portions will be removed.

IMC has intensified its crackdown on illegal and unsafe constructions across the city. Officials said more than 60 dangerous and unauthorised structures have already been demolished in recent weeks, and similar action against other violators will continue in the coming days.