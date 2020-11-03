Karwa Chauth 2020: Deck yourself up to look hep and happening

Indore: With temperatures falling, our skin and body is adapting to the change. In such a weather coupled with coronavirus outbreak, dressing up for the grand one-day fest of Karwa Chauth can be challenging.

Helping you in adding the sparkle of happiness and joy to Karwa Chauth fest, we have expert suggestions on make-up, hair-styling and trendy dress-up.

For the perfect festive yet elegant look

As temperature has taken a dip, Celebrity Makeup Artist & Hairstylist Akanksha Agrawal shared that a lot of women struggle to get the glossy glow look.

“We can utilise make-up products to ensure nourishment for our skin,” she said. She added that moisture is essential for getting a young glow.

“This winter season, we can achieve the best out of makeup by nourishing skin well with a moisturizer containing hyaluronic acid to give an extra boost of moisture to get younger and healthier looking skin,” Agrawal said.

Further, as most people dress loudly on Karwa Chauth, she suggested elegant make-up to create a balance. “Go with a pink or any other shade of smoky eye look with a smudged - eyeliner & kajal to make it look even sassier,” Agrawal said.

She added that the look should be with either a similar shade of lip colour or a nude colour with the pink or same undertone used for the eye-look.

“Undertone and nudes work better for senior women as gives them a subtle and beautiful look,” Agrawal said. She added that women should remember to highlight cheek bones, nose and inner corner of the eyes to get that extra sheen for making skin glow and festival ready.

Invent your new look with ‘Dhoti’

While sari is the most preferred option for women during Indian festivities, it is always convenient for most women. To keep the Indian style and recycle your clothes to form new designer ones, here is a fun idea shared by fashion designer Kiaraa D Bijlani.

“Dhotis have been trending in casual as well as men’s look, so if women don’t have their own yet, it’s cool to borrow from their husband’s wardrobe,” she said.

Pick out a flowing dhoti that is comfortable and couple it with a sassy blouse or a jacket. “You can even try both a fancy shrug jacket with a small crop top or blouse or try any one as per your comfort and available options in wardrobe,” Bijlani said.

Other than this, she suggested going for contrast tones and other mix-n-match designs with dhoti for a fresh and new Karwa Chauth look.

Dhoti Pants & Jacket for Royal Look

A trendy yet royal look for men that’s trending this festive season is a set of dhoti pants coupled with a jacket. The designer attire worn by Ritesh Yadwani is one of the trend setters this season.

The dress created and captured by Neal Jain is among the fusion looks trending this year.

The look can be prepared by combination of fancy wedding dhoti pants and a casual jacket. For an extravagant look if organising a get-together, a fancy shawl can turn this look around into a royalty inspired look.

Couple masks trending

Mask is the new normal and since, you are likely to wear one, it is a good idea to arrange for a fancy festive one. Most fashion designers and even brand stores are giving away face masks along with the attire.

A new trend seen this season is labelled face masks. You can opt for couple masks as well, which can be prepared at home or bought from stores in Indore.