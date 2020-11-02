Indore: Four incubation centers remotely inaugurated at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre

Four incubation centers were remotely inaugurated by K. N. Vyas, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India on the occasion of Founder's Day at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai on October 30.

Incubation Center, set up at Raja Ramanna Center for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore is a part of initiatives by Department of Atomic Energy towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat” mission of Government of India with an objective to nurture startups and industries in the niche technology areas.

Other incubation centres are located at BARC Mumbai, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research Kalapakkam, and Institute of Plasma Research Gandhi Nagar.

During inaugural ceremony, Debashis Das, Director RRCAT mentioned that Incubation Centre at RRCAT is set up for higher proliferation of the technologies and expertise developed at the centre over the years to wider sections in the country in different verticals.

The technology of SHItalVAhakYantra (SHIVAY) is identified to kick start the technology incubation at RRCAT. The SHIVAY will benefit farmers in transporting perishable products over long distances, economically and without compromising the quality. Four more technologies in field of Bio-medical are in pipeline for further value additions. These are: Tuberculoscope - a compact diagnostic aid for complete eradication of TB, Oncodiagnoscope for an early diagnosis of cancer, Raman probe to in-situ peep into chemical secrets of tissue, NeelBhasmi to remotely sanitize the air as well as the surfaces of various objects. Incubation Centre will facilitate a closer interaction between prospective incubatees and technologists,w and help in building “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.