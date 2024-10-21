Karva Chauth: Festival Of Love & Marital Bond Celebrated

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Karva Chauth, the festival of love and marital bond was celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm across the city on Sunday. The streets buzzed with excitement as women prepared for this special day dedicated to the well-being and long life of their husbands. Various organisations and local communities came together to organise programmes and gatherings for the cultural celebrations. Women dressed in vibrant, traditional attire were the centre of attraction of the festival. Their hands were adorned with intricate mehndi designs, symbolising love and devotion.

From dawn, the women observed a day-long fast, refraining from food and water. This fast is a key ritual of Karva Chauth and is kept until the moon appears in the night sky. The day began with Sargi, a pre-dawn meal given by mothers-in-law to their daughters-in-law, symbolising the bond between them. As the day progressed, groups of women gathered in homes or community centres, sharing stories and songs related to the significance of the festival. They passed the Karva (a clay pot) around in a circle, singing traditional songs of marital bliss.

In the evening, as twilight fell, the anticipation grew. Women sat in beautifully decorated spaces, their thalis prepared with diya, rice and sweets, waiting for the moon to rise. Once the moon appeared, they gathered on rooftops or terraces, gazing at it through a sieve, symbolising the filtering of negativity. They then offered water to the moon, seeking its blessings before breaking their fast by sipping water and eating a sweet from their husband's hands. Throughout the city, the sounds of laughter, music and blessings filled the air, as families gathered to celebrate the bond of love and the strength of relationships, making the night of Karva Chauth a truly magical and heart-warming experience.

One unique programme took place in the Pashupatinath Porwal Social Group. They celebrated the Karva Chauth festival at The Meera Garden, Rajiv Gandhi Square, Indore. Over 250 people participated in the event and passed a message to observe No Car Day once a week. The males of the group were seen holding placards and they also took a pledge to keep the environment safe.