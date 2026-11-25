Kartik Purnima 2026: Indore’s Khajrana Ganesh Temple Celebrates With Chhappan Bhog, Around 3,000 Devotees Participate In Annakoot Feast | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khajrana Ganesh Temple witnessed grand religious celebrations on Kartik Purnima on Tuesday, with Lord Ganesh being offered 'Chhappan Bhog' comprising 56 varieties of delicacies. The occasion also saw announcements related to temple development and the first invitation to a seven-day 'Shrimad Bhagwat Gau-Mahima Katha', scheduled to begin in December.

Collector Shivam Verma, chairman of the Shri Ganpati Temple Management Committee, and municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, administrator of the committee, performed the traditional rituals and offered 'Chhappan Bhog' to the deity.

The elaborate offering was prepared incorporating the six traditional tastes mentioned in Hindu scriptures. It included sweets, savouries, sour, spicy and other delicacies, along with dry fruits, 'mawa', fruits and betel offerings.

Around 3,000 devotees participated in the 'Annakoot' feast organised at the temple's community kitchen. Collector Verma and commissioner Singhal also visited the 'Annakshetra' and partook of the 'prasad'. Lifetime members of the community kitchen were felicitated.

Facility centre approved under temple master plan

During the visit, officials reviewed the proposed development works under the temple's approved master plan. Architect Himanshu and the project coordinator briefed them about the first phase of development.

Senior Agarwal community member and philanthropist PD Agrawal expressed his willingness to contribute towards the temple's development. Appreciating his gesture, collector Verma approved the construction of a 'Sarva Suvidha Kendra' (multi-facility centre) with Agrawal's support.

The religious ceremonies were conducted by chief priest Ashok Bhatt, along with Jaydev Bhatt, Sumit Bhatt, Satpal Maharaj and Vineet Bhatt. Temple manager Shukla and assistant manager Mishra coordinated the arrangements, with active support from Negi, Rajesh Verma, Akash Rathore, Alka and Jaya.

Khajrana Ganesh receives first invitation for 'Bhagwat Katha'

In another religious event, Khajrana Ganesh received the first invitation for a seven-day 'Shrimad Bhagwat Gau-Mahima Katha', beginning Dec 5 at Shri Ram Mandir Ashram, Panchkuiya. The programme will be organised in memory of Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmandas Maharaj.

Mahamandaleshwar Ramgopal Das Maharaj, Peethadhishwar of Panchkuiya, formally extended the invitation at Khajrana Temple amid Vedic chants, traditional worship and prayers. The 'Katha' will be narrated by Jagadguru Dwarkacharya Agra Peethadhishwar and Malook Peethadhishwar Rajendra Das Devacharya Maharaj. The seven-day religious event will focus on the spiritual and religious significance of cows in Hindu traditions. MLA Ramesh Mendola, Mahant Janaki Ballabh Das Maharaj, Nandkishore Kumawat, Sanjay Agrawal, Ashok Bidassariya, Rajendra Tohnival, Yatharth Agrawal and Raju Mishra were among those present during the invitation ceremony.

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