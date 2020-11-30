Kartik Purnima 2020: No fair, ‘bhog prasadi’, just ‘darshan’ from outside in Indore

Indore: With corona virus outspread, majority of fairs and events organised on Kartik Purnima were cancelled. While some communities of people from South India celebrated Kartik Purnima on Sunday, many other Hindu community devotees organised celebrations of Purnima on Monday.

Kartik Purnima started from 12:47 pm on Sunday, i.e. November 29 and concluded at 2:59 pm on Monday, i.e. November 30.

The annual fair at Janapav Kuti was cancelled this year with concern for people as coronavirus cases continue to spike. Janapav is famous for the fair that is held here every year on Kartik Purnima which is the first full moon after Diwali.

Janapav is the birthplace of Lord Parshuramji, about 15 km from Indore. A large number of devotees attend the fair and religious festivities at Janpav every year. Devotees from various areas including Mhow, Manpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur and Indore flock for the grand fair every year.

Among festivities, devotees normally donate lamps at Brahmakund at night, take a dip in the kund in morning and later enjoy the day at the fair.

But this year the Panchayat cancelled the fair and suggested devotees to stay home to fight covid-19.

In various temples in Indore, earthen lamps were lit, chhappan bhog was offered to the lord, but devotees were not allowed inside the temple.

Usually, ‘bhog prasadi’ is distributed and is an essential part of celebrations, but due to covid-19, we allowed devotees to come outside temple premises between 6 pm to 8 pm only and no ‘prasadi’ was distributed,” Nitin Tapadia, coordinator at Sri Padmavati Venkatesh Devasthan on Aerodrum road, said.