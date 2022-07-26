Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations: ‘Kargil war was won due to unflinching devotion to the country’

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Kargil Vijay Diwas is the festival of the saga of the brave sons of India. This day is remembered for the valour of our soldiers who sacrificed their life for the nation.

Retired Colonel Dinesh Kumar Sharma, who took part in the Kargil War, while speaking at Kargil Vijay Diwas programme at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University of Social Sciences said that the very mention of Kargil gives us we get goosebumps.

The responsibility of embellishing Mother India with the tricolour should be the sacred duty of every citizen. Retired Colonel Virendra Mishra, who too was involved in the Kargil war said that the Kargil war was won not only with arms and ammunition but with the spirit of unflinching devotion to our country.

Every soldier was facing the enemy with an attitude of do or die. It was one of the toughest wars of the world which was won by the brave soldiers of Mother India who had a disadvantage of height but not only braved the enemy attacks but beat him too.

Vice Chancellor Prof. D.K. Sharma paid respect to both the personalities involved in the Kargil War. The programme was conducted by Dr. Vishal Purohit. The brave martyrs were remembered by the members of the Brown family by lighting a wreath and candles.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Four DEMU AC chair cars sent back from Mhow