Kalisindh River Deepening Work Begins In Sonkutch | FP photo

Sonkutch (Madhya Pradesh): Deepening work of the Kalisindh River began on Friday in Sonkutch as local representatives and residents initiated efforts to tackle the growing water crisis caused by the drying river during the intense summer season.

The river, considered the lifeline of the town, has completely dried up at several places, creating serious water problems for residents.

Following increasing public demand for restoration work, Municipal Council president Shruti Baghel and councillor Krishnapal Singh Baghel took the initiative to begin the river deepening project at their own expense.

The work commenced after rituals and pooja were performed on the riverbank. Poclain machines and tractors were deployed to remove accumulated silt and deepen the river bed.

Speaking on the occasion, president Shruti Baghel said the project is currently being carried out through public cooperation and appealed to residents and social organisations to support the initiative.

She also said the removed soil is useful and can be taken free by anyone who requires it.

On the first day of the campaign, nearly 150 tractor trolleys and 25 dumpers of silt and soil were removed from the riverbed.