Kal Bhairav Temple Road In MP's Ujjain To Close From November 16 Evening, VIP Darshan Suspended Ahead Of Simhastha 2028 | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations have begun to improve facilities for the large number of devotees expected at Shri Kal Bhairav Temple during Simhastha 2028. Collector Raushan Kumar Singh inspected the temple premises and surrounding arrangements on Sunday and issued directions to officials.

Under the revised traffic arrangements, the approach road from Jail Square to the temple will remain closed from Monday evening. Devotees will be able to reach the temple via the Gadkalika Temple and Mojamkhedi routes.

During the inspection, the Collector directed officials to lay mats between barricades along the darshan route and install protective nets to provide relief from the sun. He also instructed them to install adequate, clearly visible signboards inside and outside the temple premises.

As construction and development work is set to begin in the temple area, the routes for devotees will be changed. Singh directed officials to prominently display information about the diversions so that visitors, particularly those coming from outside the city, can reach the designated darshan route without difficulty.

The Collector also inspected the zigzag queue arrangement and instructed officials to ensure adequate drinking water for devotees. He reviewed the under-construction exit route and directed officials to make the new arrangement operational at the earliest to ensure smooth movement of devotees after darshan.

VIP darshan suspended at Kal Bhairav Temple

In view of the growing influx of devotees at Kal Bhairav Temple, the administration has introduced changes to the darshan arrangements. The Rs500 VIP darshan ticket facility has been temporarily suspended, while entry into the sanctum sanctorum has also been completely restricted.

Under the revised arrangements, ordinary devotees and VIP visitors will now be able to seek the deity's blessings together. The decision comes after a heavy rush of devotees led to pushing, jostling and commotion inside the temple.

To regulate the crowd and prevent any untoward incident, the administration introduced these measures.

Under the new system, devotees are being guided through designated routes and barricaded passages for darshan. Entry and exit points are also being regulated to ensure a smooth flow of visitors.

However, the administration has not announced a timeline for resuming VIP darshan tickets or lifting restrictions on entry into the sanctum sanctorum. It will take a further decision after reviewing the situation.

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