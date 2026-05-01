Kabitkhedi STP Work On Track For 2027 Completion, Says Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move towards sustainable urban development, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has accelerated the construction of a 120 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kabitkhedi. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspected the project site on Friday.

Bhargav emphasised that the city is being developed with a long-term vision to meet future demands. He highlighted that while the fourth phase of the Narmada project has commenced, efforts are also underway to make the city energy self-reliant through a solar plant at Jalud.

He noted that strengthening sewage management is critical amid rapid population growth and urban expansion. The Kabitkhedi STP is being developed to address these needs, and the Mayor stated that the project is on track to be completed by March 2027.

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Plans are also being considered to further enhance sewage treatment capacity. Once completed, the plant is expected to significantly boost sanitation standards while reinforcing Indore reputation in environmental conservation and water management.

During the visit, officials, including the water works and drainage in-charge, Abhishek Bablu Sharma, and additional commissioner Ashish Pathak, were present. The mayor assessed the pace and quality of the ongoing construction work.