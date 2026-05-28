Junk Food Triggers Dental Emergency Among City Kids, Over 16k Children Seek Treatment Amid Rise In Cavities | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A worrying rise in dental problems among children has emerged in Indore and surrounding districts, with more than 16,000 children seeking treatment at the Department of Pediatric and Preventive Dentistry at the Government Dental College during 2025-26.

Doctors said changing food habits, increased consumption of junk food and poor oral hygiene are causing a sharp rise in tooth decay and complex dental problems among children.

According to departmental data, nearly 75% of children who visited the hospital were found to be suffering from dental cavities.

Experts described the situation as alarming, stating that children are reaching hospitals only after infections have advanced to severe stages, often making procedures such as root canal treatment unavoidable.

Doctors revealed that the problem is no longer limited to chocolates and sweets. Packaged snacks, refined flour-based foods, sticky junk food, biscuits, chips, cold drinks and acidic beverages are damaging children's teeth at an early age.

Lack of regular brushing and delayed dental check-ups are worsening the situation further.

The figures show that cavity-related procedures dominate pediatric dental care. Around 4,500 children required dental fillings, while 3,500 underwent root canal treatment after decay spread deep into the nerves.

In nearly 2,800 cases, doctors had to remove teeth completely because parents brought children for treatment too late.

The hospital is not only treating patients from Indore but also children coming from Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Jhabua, Dewas and several nearby districts, indicating that the problem is spreading rapidly across the region.

December recorded the highest number of patients at 1,659, followed closely by May and June, indicating a continuous rise in cases throughout the year.

Doctors have also identified medicinal syrups as a hidden reason behind cavities in children. They explained that sugary syrups often stick to teeth and lead to rapid decay if children do not rinse their mouths after consumption.

Dr Vishal Khandelwal, in charge of the Department of Pediatric and Preventive Dentistry, advised parents to ensure children brush twice daily and rinse their mouths after consuming sweets or acidic drinks.

He said refined flour-based foods stick to teeth and become a major cause of decay.

Dental expert Dr Preeti Dwivedi Pathak said sticky foods such as chocolates, chips and biscuits have become a regular part of children s diets, replacing healthier fruits.

She stressed the need for awareness campaigns in schools and urged parents to pay closer attention to their children s eating habits before the growing dental crisis worsens further.