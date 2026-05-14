Joint Team Of Maharashtra Police And City Crime Branch Arrests Murder Suspect

Indore News: Criminal Externed From District Arrested For Violating Order | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the Maharashtra police and the city crime branch arrested a murder suspect who had been hiding in the city after allegedly committing a sensational murder in Nashik district, police said Wednesday.

DCP (crime) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said the suspect, identified as Rajendra alias Raja Kakvipure, a resident of Nashik district, was arrested from the Chhoti Gwaltoli area. The suspect was wanted in connection with a murder case registered at Adgaon police station in Nashik under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Tripathi said that on May 9, the suspect allegedly stabbed a man to death in broad daylight in the Adgaon area of Nashik, creating panic in the locality. After the incident, he reportedly fled Maharashtra and came to Indore to avoid arrest. To trace him, a special police team from Maharashtra reached Indore and coordinated with the crime branch here.

The Maharashtra team was led by sub-inspector Vikas Panchmukh and included head constable Dadasaheb Wagh, along with constables Imran Sheikh, Sumit Shinde, Shakti Pendharkar and Manoj More.

Acting on intelligence inputs and technical surveillance, the Indore crime branch tracked the suspect and detained him at Chhoti Gwaltoli. Police said the suspect had changed his appearance and was trying to live secretly in the city to escape police action. After his arrest, legal procedures were completed, and he was handed over to the Maharashtra police team for further investigation.

Senior police officials appreciated the coordinated efforts of the Maharashtra police and the city police in successfully arresting the absconding suspect. The Maharashtra team later left for Nashik with the suspect for further legal action.