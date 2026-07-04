Joint Flag March In Jamnia After Cow Slaughter Incidents | FP photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has gone on high alert following repeated incidents of alleged cow slaughter in the Meghnagar forest area.

Revenue, Police and Forest Department officials conducted a joint flag march in Jamnia village on Friday to maintain law and order and preserve communal harmony.

Revenue officials from Meghnagar tehsil, police personnel, Forest Department staff and hundreds of kotwars participated in the march and covered the entire village.

Officials appealed to residents to maintain peace and warned anti-social elements that taking the law into their own hands or engaging in illegal activities, including alleged cow slaughter, would invite strict legal action.

The administration said it would not tolerate any activity that disrupts social harmony or creates communal tension.

Recent incidents of alleged cow slaughter on forest land in the Sajeli Nania, Saath and Jamnia areas of the Meghnagar Forest Range triggered strong protests from Hindu organisations and local residents.

As a precaution, the administration has intensified surveillance and heightened vigilance in sensitive areas.

SDM Meghnagar Avandhati Pradhan said the flag march aimed to reassure residents, reinforce the message of peace and deter lawbreakers.

She added that the administration has also removed encroachments from revenue land in the area.