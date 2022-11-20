Jobat: Strengthening BJP is first priority: Parwal

FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's newly appointed Alirajpur district president Santosh (Makku) Parwal got a rousing welcome on his maiden arrival to Jobat after appointment. Members of Subhash Club accorded floral welcome to him. Later, the workers of Jobat Mandal, Khattali Mandal, Udaygarh Mandal welcomed the district president and congratulated him at the MLA's office. In his address at the MLA's office, Parwal said that by strengthening the organisation, the goal is to unite party workers and make the Bharatiya Janata Party win both the Assembly seats in the district in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha seat in 2024. Former Jobat MLA Madhav Singh Davar, BJP state vice president Nagar Singh Chauhan also addressed the workers at the MLA's office. Jobat council president Rahul Mohania and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Read Also MP: Culvert construction remain incomplete due to paucity of funds in Jobat village