MP: Culvert construction remain incomplete due to paucity of funds in Jobat village

FPNS

JOBAT (ALIRAJPUR): A culvert construction progress on Dohi river is stopped due to shortage of funds from government in Jobat village of Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh. Residents have urged to accelerate the construction and complete it in order to allow easy passage over the river.

As per information, the project was sanctioned around few years ago and launched two months after budget of Rs three crore. But budget gone up from Rs three crore to Rs four crore due to which the work has been paused due to paucity of funds cited Construction Company.

An additional Rs one crore is needed to complete the construction of culvert. Incomplete work on a culvert has forced the residents to use a temporary delicate bridge. Walking on the delicate and precariously placed bridge is a tricky act for school going children and senior citizens. Temporary bridge are still filled with potholes, these potholed roads causing accidents every now and then.

Residents said that incomplete culvert is causing problems of commuting as bypass road is around 4 to 5 kilometre away from village. Contractor Ratilal Kaneriya told that revised proposal has been sent to state government, work of construction would be started after allocation of funds from state government.