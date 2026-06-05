Job Fair Draws Criticism From Youths In Sitamau | FP photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): A government-organised employment fair in Sitamau drew criticism after several participants alleged that companies offered training programmes rather than direct jobs, despite claims of large-scale recruitment.

The District Employment Office and District Trade and Industry Centre organised the Yuva Sangam Employment Fair at Government ITI Sitamau.

Suwasra MLA Hardeep Singh Dang inaugurated the event. Organisers said 220 youths registered for the fair and 149 candidates secured employment opportunities.

However, several selected candidates claimed that most private companies offered only training programmes, with recruitment dependent on completing the training and clearing further interviews.

Some participants alleged that certain training modules involved substantial costs, making them difficult for unemployed youths seeking immediate employment.

The candidates expressed disappointment, saying they had attended the fair expecting job opportunities rather than training offers.

Responding to the allegations, in-charge District Employment Officer Prashant Maida said officials would investigate the matter.

He stated that authorities could bar any company found demanding money for training from participating in future employment fairs and could also blacklist such firms after a due inquiry.

The allegations have raised concerns among participants about the transparency of recruitment claims at the fair.