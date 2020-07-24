'Jo log bik gaye hai, woh agar baton se nahi mante toh laton se samjhayenge': Congress MLA Jitu Patwari blasts betrayers who recently turned saffron

Indore: Rau MLA Jitu Patwari, who is known for courting controversies, was at it again on Friday. On MLAs crossing over to BJP, he stated that party workers should fly kicks on the persons who have been sold.

“Jo log bik gaye hai, woh agar baton se nahi mante toh laton se samjayenge,” he told reporters.

Defending his statements, he said party workers toiled hard for victory of MLAs and they have every right to seek explanation from those who betray them and cross over to other parties.

“I appeal the Congress as well as BJP workers to seek explanation from them and teach lesson, if need be,” he said.