'Jo log bik gaye hai, woh agar baton se nahi mante toh laton se samjhayenge': Congress MLA Jitu Patwari blasts betrayers who recently turned saffron

Indore: Rau MLA Jitu Patwari, who is known for courting controversies, was at it again on Friday. On MLAs crossing over to BJP, he stated that party workers should fly kicks on the persons who have been sold.
“Jo log bik gaye hai, woh agar baton se nahi mante toh laton se samjayenge,” he told reporters.
Defending his statements, he said party workers toiled hard for victory of MLAs and they have every right to seek explanation from those who betray them and cross over to other parties.
“I appeal the Congress as well as BJP workers to seek explanation from them and teach lesson, if need be,” he said.
Patwari also met Paras Jaiswal whose handcart was allegedly overturned by IMC employee when he along with his grandfather was selling eggs.
He stated that the BJP government does not have any plans to check coronavirus cases. Instead of accepting its failure, the government has picked up lathi and started beating poor people,” he stated.
He said that the small vendors are being harassed by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and police and “extorting” money from them.
Patiwari stated that the government should first provide ration to “thelewalas” and then ban them from selling goods.
“Instead of that if thelewalas were banned then we will stand by them,” he added.
The former minister stated that the lockdown implemented by the Central government turned out to be a damp squib as coronavirus cases kept on shooting up.
Patwari is mirror image of Digvijaya: Shankar Lalwani
Indore MP Shankar Lalwani said that Patwari is mirror image of Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh. Singh also makes controversial statements to remain in media and so does Patwari, he added. Commenting on Patwari’s statement, BJP city president Gourav Randive said that Patwari has lost his mind that is way he was making insensible statements.
Shukla takes handcart on road
Indore-1 MLA Sanjay Shukla took a vegetable handcart on to the road in protest against IMC’s action against thelewalas on Friday. He alleged that each IMC employee has got a target of imposing challans on 25 vendors daily. “For that, they are targeting poor vendors,” he alleged.