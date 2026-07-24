Jitu Patwari's Brother Bharat Summoned In Drug, Betting Network Probe

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police issued a notice to Bharat Patwari, brother of Congress leader Jitu Patwari, in connection with the betting and drug network case, asking him to appear for questioning on Friday.

Police said the notice was issued after documents collected during the investigation showed that Bharat Patwari was once a partner in one of the five firms owned by Shubham Valley Group director Sumit Mantri.

The documents came to light after police questioned Sumit Mantri and his relative Pappu Mantri during the investigation into a land fraud complaint against Nana Patwari.

Meanwhile, Nana Patwari's friend Manav Gangwani, who was arrested in connection with the alleged online betting network, has been remanded to police custody till July 27.

Investigators suspect that Gangwani, along with Sanjay Kaushal alias Ron, Bunty Asrani and others, operated an organised online betting racket with Nana Patwari.

Police said several suspected bookies have gone underground as the investigation has intensified. Authorities are now tracing links to suspects from Juni Indore, Bhanwarkuan and Dwarkapuri and expect more arrests in the coming days.