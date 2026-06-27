Jini Jhala Airlifted To Ahmedabad After High Court Order | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Content creator Giri Rajkumari, popularly known as Jini Jhala, who sustained severe burn injuries in the recent gas pipeline explosion in Indore, was airlifted to Ahmedabad on Friday following the directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

She has been admitted to Zydus Hospital, where doctors estimate her recovery will take at least three to four months.

A team of doctors examined Jini on Thursday evening and prepared a detailed medical report before approving her transfer.

As she was being shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday morning, she alleged that local officials and the area corporator were responsible for the incident and questioned why no action had been taken against them.

She demanded that an FIR also be registered against those allegedly responsible for the accident.

Her parents, Naval Singh and Dharmendra Singh Jhala, echoed the demand for strict action against all responsible persons.

Her fiancé, Rajat Pratap Singh, alleged that the matter was not treated seriously from the beginning and claimed that the illegal borewell work at the site was being carried out under the supervision of local corporator Balmukund Soni.

He further questioned how borewell drilling was allowed despite the district administration imposing a ban on such activities until July 30.

According to the family, Jini has suffered extensive burns, with two layers of skin on her hand completely damaged. She has already undergone one surgery and requires three more.

Meanwhile, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has constituted a three-member inquiry committee comprising additional commissioner Ashish Pathak and executive engineers Asit Khare and PS Kushwah. The committee is expected to submit its report within two days.