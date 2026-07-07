Jhabua Tehsildar Promoted To Deputy Collector | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has promoted Jhabua Tehsildar Sunil Dabar to the post of Deputy Collector as part of a long-pending promotion exercise.

The state promoted 190 tehsildars and land records superintendents after nearly a decade.

Administrative officials, colleagues, public representatives and well-wishers congratulated Dabar on his promotion. The promotion process had long been a key demand of tehsil officers across the state.

Dabar, who has been serving as Tehsildar in Jhabua, is expected to take on higher administrative responsibilities.

Bhuria seeks CM's intervention in Agriculture Extension Officer recruitment

Congress leader Dr Vikrant Bhuria has written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, raising concerns over the implementation of reservations in the 2026 Agriculture Extension Officer recruitment process.

In the letter, Bhuria said that the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board had announced 2,784 posts under Group-2, Sub-group-1, but allocated only 122 posts to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, far below the nearly 557 posts expected under the state's 20% ST reservation provision.

Bhuria said the authorities had not made any detailed information public on whether the allocation followed the departmental roster, backlog vacancies, court orders, or other statutory provisions, leading to dissatisfaction among tribal youth.

Citing Articles 14, 16(4), 16(4A) and 46 of the Constitution, Bhuria said social justice and equal opportunity formed the Constitution's core spirit and that any deviation from the legal roster would be unconstitutional.

He demanded that the government make public the complete reservation roster, the calculation basis, the backlog details and relevant records, along with the legal grounds for any court-ordered changes.

He also sought an impartial review by senior officials before finalising the recruitment process.