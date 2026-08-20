Jhabua SDM Reviews Bedawa Government High School Facilities | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): SDM Bhaskar Gachale inspected Government High School, Bedawa, to review teaching standards, student performance and basic facilities.

Gachale visited classrooms, interacted with students and asked questions in English and mathematics to assess their academic level.

He instructed teachers to make sustained efforts to improve learning outcomes and regularly monitor students’ progress.

During an inspection of the midday meal, officials found that curry and rice had been prepared instead of the prescribed 'mung dal', 'roti' and green vegetables.

Gachale directed the school authorities to strictly follow the government menu and ensure food quality and cleanliness.

He also found the condition of the school toilets unsatisfactory and ordered repairs and regular cleaning.

The inspection revealed that six students had dropped out. The principal informed Gachale that they were no longer living in the village and efforts were being made to contact them. He directed the school to reach out to the children and their parents and help them enrol in schools near their current residences.

Gachale also ordered immediate installation and regular use of available smart-class boards, and proper maintenance of the library and laboratory to ensure students benefit from existing educational resources.