Jhabua SDM Adopts Udaypuriya Village Under Seva Se Sankalp Campaign |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bhaskar Gachle adopted Udaypuriya village under the 'Seva Se Sankalp' campaign and pledged to work for its overall development and ensure eligible residents receive the benefits of government schemes. On Wednesday, he visited the village panchayat, interacted with residents and public representatives, and reviewed local issues.

Gachle directed officials to identify eligible beneficiaries who have not yet received scheme benefits and ensure their inclusion. He said delivering government welfare benefits to every eligible person should remain a priority.

A voter awareness rally was also organised under his leadership, with students, women, men, youth and public representatives participating. Residents were informed about the importance of voting, democratic responsibilities, cleanliness, de-addiction and the objectives of the campaign.

Gachle said the adoption aims to address basic infrastructure-related issues and ensure development through coordination between the administration and villagers.

BJP district general secretary Rajesh Vaseniya, Yuva Morcha district president Prakash Parmar, mandal president Bunty Damor, village sarpanch Sanjay Bhawar and others attended the programme.