Jhabua: PS in charge among two suspended for cane-charging, abusing people

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A police station in-charge and an assistant sub-inspector were suspended after some video and audio clips surfaced in which they were purportedly seen cane-charging and heard abusing people in Jhabua district.

The incident took place at a square in Raipuria town on Saturday night, about 40 kilometres from the district headquarters. During the incident some people also thrashed the police station in-charge, said onlookers.

The video provided by the locals to the police purportedly shows Raipuria police station in-charge Anil Bamania cane-charging some persons, sub-divisional officer of police Sonu Dabar said.

An audio clip of assistant sub-inspector Ajit Singh, who was accompanying Bamania, also surfaced in which he was allegedly heard abusing the people, she said.

The official said that Bamania appears to be in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

Some of the people also allegedly beat up Bamania, who had sustained injuries and has undergone a medical examination, she added.

Taking cognisance of the videos, police officers have Bamania and Singh were suspended but no case has been registered in the matter.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta said after receiving information, two senior officials were sent to the spot.

Initial information suggested that the police station in-charge was in an inebriated condition. His medical report is awaited, the SP said. Both the policemen were suspended for their alleged misconduct, he said.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:59 PM IST