Jhabua: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana function gets cancelled at last moment, beneficiaries disappointed

Meghnagar (Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh): Meghnagar municipality’s efforts went down the drain as the programme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, in which approval letters were to be distributed to 404 beneficiaries, was cancelled due to alleged stubbornness of BJP leaders.

The function for which municipality worked hard for days was to be held on Friday. People from ruling party and opposition were invited. But due to the alleged stubbornness of BJP leaders, it was cancelled half an hour before it was to start. The exact reason of what went wrong remains to be ascertained.

The people who came to attend the function were confused and went back while the beneficiaries who were to get approval letters were disappointed. Chief Municipal Officer Vikas, when contacted, said the function was cancelled due to inevitable circumstances. A local resident said people’s money given as taxes go waste when such programmes get cancelled.