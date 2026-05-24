Jhabua Police Solve Missing Man Murder Case, Arrest Friend | Representative Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua police on Saturday arrested a suspect involved in the killing of a man whose body was recovered earlier this month near Bamanjhiri Mod in the Petlawad area.

According to police, complainant, Ishwar Pargi, a resident of Chanwarpada, reported that his brother, Shantu Pargi, went missing on May 17. Despite continuous searches, family members could not trace him.

On May 18, police recovered Shantu's body from the Bamanjhiri area with serious injury marks on his face. Following the postmortem report, Petlawad police registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.

Jhabua SP Devendra Patidar personally inspected the crime scene and formed multiple teams under the supervision of senior officers. During the investigation, police learned that the deceased was last seen with his friend Dinesh alias Ditiya Mori.

Based on evidence collected from the spot, including liquor bottles and other material, police grew suspicious of the suspect. Police arrested Dinesh Mori on Saturday. During questioning, he confessed to killing Shantu with a rod after taking him to a secluded place following a personal dispute.