e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreJhabua: Police seize beer worth Rs 2.28 lakh

Jhabua: Police seize beer worth Rs 2.28 lakh

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
FPNS
Follow us on

Petlawad (Jhabua): A police team from Petlawad police station seized beer worth Rs 2.28 lakh which was being transported to neigbouring Gujarat. The police have also arrested two person.

Sub-divisional officer Sonu Dawar informed that acting on a tip-off, the police team intercepted one vehicle loaded with vegetables. During checking, the police recovered 95 boxes of beer and each contained 24 tins of 500 ml beer. Market value of the seized material stands at around Rs 2.28 lakh. Police arrested driver Ramlal Dahima and helper Ritendra Vasuniya, both residents of Semalkheda in Badnawar police station of Dhar district.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that the beer was being transported to Gujarat. Police are now trying to know the source of the material.

Read Also
‘KNIT’TING A GUINNESS FEAT: Group of local women stitches 4700 woollen caps in Jhabua
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 76 LPG cylinders, 3 vehicles seized from illegal godown

Indore: 76 LPG cylinders, 3 vehicles seized from illegal godown

MP: Massive corruption alleged in PMAY

MP: Massive corruption alleged in PMAY

Barwani: Police launch drive against habitual offenders

Barwani: Police launch drive against habitual offenders

Khargone tanker blast: Skin grafting of six patients done but health conditions still critical

Khargone tanker blast: Skin grafting of six patients done but health conditions still critical

Indore: Two held with brown sugar worth Rs 2L

Indore: Two held with brown sugar worth Rs 2L