Jhabua: Police seize beer worth Rs 2.28 lakh

FPNS

Petlawad (Jhabua): A police team from Petlawad police station seized beer worth Rs 2.28 lakh which was being transported to neigbouring Gujarat. The police have also arrested two person.

Sub-divisional officer Sonu Dawar informed that acting on a tip-off, the police team intercepted one vehicle loaded with vegetables. During checking, the police recovered 95 boxes of beer and each contained 24 tins of 500 ml beer. Market value of the seized material stands at around Rs 2.28 lakh. Police arrested driver Ramlal Dahima and helper Ritendra Vasuniya, both residents of Semalkheda in Badnawar police station of Dhar district.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that the beer was being transported to Gujarat. Police are now trying to know the source of the material.