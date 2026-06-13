Jhabua Municipality Seals 13 Shops; High Court Orders Violated | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua Municipality sealed 13 shops at the bus stand on Saturday at 5 am, sparking anger among traders who claim a stay order from the High Court (HC) was already in place.

The Municipality had earlier asked shopkeepers to vacate the shops, citing damage to the structures. To oppose this, the traders moved the HC.

The shopkeepers say a single bench of the HC gave a conditional stay order on Friday itself, but the shops were sealed at night despite this. They allege the Municipality's action goes against the Court's directions, and traders are upset over the move.

Municipality sub-engineer Dhirendra Rawat said the CMO is out for a meeting and unaware of the action.

Municipality president representative Shailesh Bittu Singar said notices to vacate were issued over the last three years and the sealing was done recently on the Commissioner's instructions.

Advocate Harshvardhan Singh Rathore, who represents the shopkeepers, said the rules under Section 221 of the Madhya Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1961, were not followed.

He said the traders have run their shops here for nearly 30 years and the buildings are still fit for use.

During the hearing, the HC pointed out that the Municipality could not show any proof that the buildings were unfit for repair. The Court said the CMO must first check if the building can be repaired, and no action can be taken until this is done.