Jhabua: KV GAIL celebrates 76th I- Day with fervour, enthusiasm

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 08:11 AM IST
Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Kendriya Vidyalaya GAIL, Jhabua celebrated the 76th IndependenceDay with great patriotic zeal and fervour.

To begin with, a grand Tricolour rally was carried out by students which with scores of children waving the Tricolour and hailing India.

Principal KV Jhabua Manish Trivedi hoisted the Tricolour and after this, the National Anthem was sung by everyone in a rhythmic chorus. The faculty, staff, and students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya participated in the celebrations in large numbers with patriotic fervour.

The celebrations were followed by some colourful cultural programmes by the primary and secondary students. Students performed various patriotic group songs and a quiz competition was organised. Thereafter, an inspiring speech was delivered by Sameeksha Bohre of Class V. To conclude the programme, the vote of thanks was extended by PGT Vikas Ranjan.

