Jhabua: Incomplete Power Project Raises Safety Concerns In Garhwara Village | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Alleged negligence by the electricity department and a private contractor has put lives at risk in Garhwara village, located about three kilometres from Jhabua.

Six months ago, a contractor abandoned a vital electrification project near the Anas River after installing only four of the six required railway poles. Sources claimed that the contractor left the site after receiving full payment, leaving the cable lines unlaid.

As a result, ageing poles that continue to support the live power grid bend precariously during storms. Power cables hang dangerously close to the ground behind the Varun Petrol Pump and opposite ITI College. Residents said the situation poses a serious threat to children who play in the nearby open field.

Residents currently use makeshift wooden supports to hold up the wires, which frequently collide and trigger short circuits during strong winds.

They also alleged that recurring voltage fluctuations have damaged televisions and mixers in the ITI staff quarters, causing financial losses.

Residents Manoj Arora, Shankar and Deepak Bhuria demanded that the department immediately install the new cables and relocate a hazardous transformer. They warned of a large-scale public protest if authorities fail to address their concerns.

Electricity company official Mahendra Singh Pawar did not respond to multiple phone calls seeking his comment on the matter.