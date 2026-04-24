Jhabua Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat Orders Massive Audit of 14,906 Handpumps

Jhabua Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat Orders Massive Audit of 14,906 Handpumps, Cracks Down on Rural Water Supply Gaps |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A detailed review meeting on tap water schemes and handpump functionality, led by collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat, was organised in the Collector’s Conference Hall on Friday.

The meeting assessed the status of drinking water sources across the district and issued key directives for immediate improvement.

Collector ordered a comprehensive survey of 14,906 hand-pumps and instructed officials to classify them using a red, yellow and green coding system to indicate water availability and operational status. He directed that hand-pumps marked red must be supplied water through tankers, while yellow-coded pumps require riser pipe installation and mandatory water quality testing.

Officials informed that against a demand of 190 new hand-pumps, 36 have been sanctioned. He approved immediate work on 30 hand-pumps starting next Monday across Jhabua, Rama, Meghnagar, Thandla and Petlawad blocks.

He also took serious note of 52 piped water schemes affected by dried-up sources and directed the PHE Department to develop alternative sources such as tube wells and open wells with support from district funds. The Collector further ordered launch of drinking water helpline numbers from May 1 and instructed 24 hours field availability of engineers during the summer season.