Jhabua Collector Sets Deadline For Pending Complaints, Launches 'Sickle Mitra' Initiative | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat on Monday directed officials to ensure time-bound disposal of public grievances and announced a sensitive initiative to appoint "Sickle Mitras" for every sickle cell patient in the district.

Chairing a review meeting of pending cases and inter-departmental coordination, he stressed accountability across departments and warned that negligence in grievance redressal would not be tolerated.

Collector instructed departments to clear 1,392 Level-1 pending CM Helpline complaints within a week and ordered notices to officials over 11 unattended complaints.

He also directed the speedy disposal of pending applications under the Public Service Guarantee Act.

Dr Bharsat warned of strict action against irregularities in gram panchayats, holding social auditors equally accountable.

He also reviewed the progress of Anganwadi buildings, nutrition gardens, education and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Referring to the district's 1,950 sickle cell patients, the collector urged officials and citizens to become Sickle Mitras to assist patients with treatment, welfare schemes, counselling and healthcare services. Currently, 290 volunteers have been enrolled.

Farmers watch national cooperation programme

The District Central Cooperative Bank, Jhabua, hosted the telecast of the concluding fifth Foundation Day of the national-level "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" programme at its Nehru Marg branch.

The event brought together farmers, depositors and cooperative members to watch the live telecast of the programme from Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Branch Manager Manish Bairagi said the programme was organised under the guidance of the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Bank and district authorities to create awareness about the Central government's cooperative initiatives.

Bank officials also informed participants about cooperative welfare schemes of the Central and state governments and encouraged farmers to utilise cooperative institutions and digital services more effectively.