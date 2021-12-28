Jhabua: Catholic priest among three held under anti-conversion law

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Police claimed to have arrested three persons, including a Catholic Church priest and a Pastor for allegedly luring tribals to convert to Christianity.

Police said the arrested followed an FIR registered at a local police station in Jhabua. Complainant Tetiya Bariya, a tribal, claimed that Father Jam Singh Dindore, Pastor Ansingh Ninama and a person named Mangu Mehtab Bhuriya lured tribal villagers to convert to Christianity.

The complainant alleged, "On December 26, Father Jam Singh Dindore called me and Surti Bai (another villager) to his prayer room. We were asked to attend a weekly meeting called for conversion. They sprinkled water on us and read from the Bible. We were promised free health and education to convert to Christianity. We declined the offer and informed the police."

Alleged accused have been booked under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, police said.

A team of local police reached Dindore's residence on Sunday afternoon and detained him. Later, two more persons involved in the matter were arrested.

In the wake of the arrests Christian Missionaries in Jhabua district alleged that a smear campaign is being run in the predominantly tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 09:54 PM IST