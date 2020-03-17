JEE Mains April session: Focussed studies key to cracking JEE Mains, says expert

Indore: With JEE Mains 2020 second attempt coming up in April, aspirants have another chance to improve their score and make it into some of the best engineering colleges in the country including IITs, IIITs, NITs, etc.

This year, National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced new changes in the JEE Main 2020 exam pattern. With the changes in pattern and stiff competition in the offing, students can benefit from a strategic approach and focused studies.

In a bid to help students with expert tips, Free Press will share preparations tips from some of the best JEE mentors in the city.

JEE mentor Harpreet Singh guides students on how to prepare for Maths section:

Understanding JEE Main Maths structure

* Mathematics, with calculation in its core, requires a special analytical approach towards problem-solving.

* Students are thus advised to prepare a study plan by selecting topics from JEE Main Mathematics syllabus and give sufficient time to problem-solving tactics.

* Students are advised to strictly follow the official syllabus for JEE Main for the preparation of exam. IIT JEE Mains Maths Syllabus is a perfect blend of easy and difficult topics.

* Some topics like probability, trigonometry, differential calculus, circles and straight lines in coordinate geometry, permutations and combinations in algebra are always easy to crack in IIT JEE. This is an era of multiple-choice questions.

* Mathematics questions in the JEE test a student’s acquired knowledge as well as his aptitude. IIT JEE Mathematics is not very tough but students fail to excel in it as their basics are not very clear.

IIT JEE Syllabus: What to study?

* The aspiring IIT JEE students need to go through the syllabus carefully as it tunes one’s mind to grab all the important aspects of the chapter in detail. JEE course is basic to your preparation.

* It is very necessary to go through the chapter’s time-to-time to make sure that no important topic is left out.

* Students need to make sure that the syllabuses of all subjects are covered in time to avoid further clashes.

How to prepare for JEE Mains Mathematics?

* Emphasize on Calculus and Algebra: You should be thorough with the topics under calculus and algebra. These are two of the most important topics and you need to be thorough with these two topics. Practice every day and clear the doubts as and when you come across any.

* Study all formulae: Knowing formulae in Mathematics can be a big plus point for any Maths exam. Therefore, it is all the more important that you understand all the formulas in probability, geometry and trigonometry. Again, knowing the important formulas in calculus will help you enormously.

* Be sure of the applications: You should revise the applications of differential equations and geometry. This applies for properties of definite integrals and results of algebraic calculations of properties of conics. A thorough revision of these applications should be done before you attempt IIT JEE.

* Prepare a list of formulae: Formulae are very important in mathematics. So if you think you might have trouble remembering all of them, you can create a table including the topics and formulas from all the chapters. You should go through it every day. Over some time, you will be able to remember all the formulae. Ideally, the morning is the best time for revising the formulae.

* Solve model papers every day: Solving two to three model questions papers will help you a lot as it will help you manage your time better and get your rhythm going. But, don’t overburden yourself as you have two other subjects as well. You should give adequate time to all.

* Previous Question Papers: When you are done with the revision, start devoting time for solving the previous years’ question papers. You won’t feel strange when you attempt the entrance for the first time. You will feel that you have already attempted them and this will boost your morale.

* JEE Main Maths preparation solely depends on the extensiveness of the study and reference materials help hugely.