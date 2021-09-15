JEE Mains 2021 Results: Jyotiraditya Yadav topper in Madhya Pradesh, Mansi Sodhani female topper

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jyotiraditya Yadav, state topper of third session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, tops again in the state in the final results of JEE Main 2021.

State female topper's title is again bagged by Mansi Sodhani from Indore. Indore city topper is Antariksh Gupta.

The results of the fourth phase of JEE Main 2021 for admission to technical institutes across the country, were to be released on September 10. However, the results could not be released till late night.

On Wednesday morning, NTA finally announced the results. “Students will finally will get to know their percentiles and also AIR (all India ranks) will be awarded,” Atil Arora, JEE mentor said.

Advertisement

JEE Main 2021 Final Toppers

State Topper: Jyotiraditya Yadav from Khargoan, Nimad with AIR 158 general category and AIR 17 in OBC category.

Indore city topper: Antariksh Gupta with AIR 81 in general category.

State and Indore female topper: Mansi Sodhani AIR 1174 in general category.

He added that highest percentile attained in all four attempts will be picked out for the final ranking. “On the basis of final AIR, the top students will get a chance to appear in JEE Advanced 2021,” Arora said.

JEE Main result 2021 August session contains student’s score, rank, name, roll number, and other details.

“Candidates do note that no JEE Main result by name will be released by NTA. The authorities will also release the JEE Main cutoff 2021 along with the JEE Mains result 2021,” said Kamal Sharma, JEE mentor.

Soon now, after the declaration of JEE Mains 2021 results, the online registration for JEE Advanced 2021 will commence.

The exam is scheduled to be held on October 3, 2021. Only the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main qualifiers will be able to apply for JEE Advanced 2021. “Students who get more than 90 percentile can get a chance to appear in JEE Advanced,” said Vijit Singh, JEE mentor. He added that for the selected students, the link of registration to join in advance will open after the results.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 03:44 PM IST