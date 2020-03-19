JEE Mains 2020: Chemistry’s formula for success

Chemistry is always a scoring subject in JEE (main) exam. Questions are from the NCERT book and require less time for calculation. In organic chemistry, questions from GOC (General Organic Chemistry) and Hydrocarbon are always included in question paper. Based on the previous year analysis, JEE mentor Arvind Tiwari suggested the following tips for preparing, revising and clearing JEE Mains 2020 April session.

Basics of preparing Chemistry for JEE

* Revise only from notes, it will take less time instead of books.

* No need to write full concepts. Revise them everyday just before going to bed.

* Reducing the clutter around your study table would not only help you clean your mind but also improve your efficiency. Follow class notes first, then study the books.

* Practice answers by writing till you remember them. If possible go through the NCERT exemplar book.

* Don’t skip any reaction mentioned in NCERT text book and go through their mechanism of reactions. Direct questions of mechanism will not be there but it will help you to remember the reactions and also to crack some tricky questions.

Essential Topics & Suggestions

* Questions based on stability of intermediates and acidity-basicity order of organic compounds is always important.

* The application of electronic effects (Inductive, hyper conjugation and resonance effect) should be taken care while solving questions.

* In hydrocarbon many important name reactions are given mainly elimination, hydration, hydroxylation and ozonolysis. These reactions cover maximum portion from other part of organic chemistry. So student must have good understanding of their mechanism. A bunch of reactions should be revised daily so that it can easy to remember the reagents and their products.

* Prepare short note from GOC (General Organic Chemistry) and hydrocarbon of about 5 pages.

Where to study from?

In most topics lots of questions are available in different books, which are not easy to solve, so do not panic but smartly go through books/sheet which have less number of questions but covers each and every part of the chapter.

Students should only focus on NCERT based questions collection. Many times a previous year question can be asked in the paper with a bit change in structure or reaction condition, so student must revise all previous year questions.

As told to TINA KHATRI