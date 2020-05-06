JEE Main likely in mid-July

Students hoping to study in best engineering colleges should gear up, as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be held from July 18-23 and JEE-Advanced in August as per the official announcement on Tuesday. The official notification will be released soon on the official website of National Testing Agency soon.

NTA conducts JEE for admissions into Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and other renowned institutes for studying engineering in the country.

This year, students have been pondering over admissions and some even took a break from preparations citing further postponement of the entrance examination. Announced on Tuesday, students have a couple of months to revise their chapters and attempt the examination.

Since JEE Mains has been postponed from April to July giving students enough time to prepare, speculations about the examination being tougher are already trending on social media and coaching groups.

Students will face stiff competition and will have to get a top score to get into the best institutes in the country. For admissions, students have to get a minimum score called cut- off score to have any chance of advancing to the next stage.

JEE is conducted in two phases; JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Students should qualify JEE Mains to advance to appear for JEE Advanced.

The syllabus for JEE Main and NEET 2021 has been curtailed. Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in his live interaction urged students for self-study and take the help of digital modes including SWAYAM, Diksha to prepare for entrance exams. With low-connectivity areas, the content will be telecast through SWAYAM Prabha TV, he informed.

The NEET 2020 Exam - the entrance for medical colleges - will be held on July 26, 2020. Nearly 17 lakh aspirants will be appearing for NEET 2020.