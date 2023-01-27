JEE Main 2023: B Arch & B Planning exam on Saturday

Representational Image | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students aspiring to pursue B Arch and B Planning at top engineering institutes of the country will attempt Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 on Saturday in the second shift. Furthermore, the admit cards held back by the National Testing Agency (NTA) due to multiple applications by one candidate were released on Friday.

NTA was securitizing some applications as it was found that some candidates for JEE (Main)-2023, Session 1, have filled multiple application forms.

B Arch & B Planning Time Durations & Details

JEE for B Arch and B Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres. Exams for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I) will be held in 278 cities including Indore.

There are a total of 507 centres for 2.87 lakh candidates on January 29 and January 30. In Indore, there will be three examination centres for over 10,000 students.

B Arch and B Plan examination will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM. The JEE Main Paper 2A- B Arch will comprise part 1 (Mathematics), part 2 (Aptitude Test), and part 3 (Drawing test).

Time Durations for B Arch & B Plan

As shared by JEE mentor Kamal Sharma, Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Further, Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

“Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only,” Sharma added.

JEE Main 2023: admit card update

Admit cards for the exams to be held on 28, 29 and 30 January have been released. The candidates can download the same from website jeemain.nta.nic.in . Admit cards for the exam to be held on 31 January and 1 February will be released subsequently. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main), 2023 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking of JEE (Main) Session 1 – 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein.

