e-Paper Get App

JEE Advanced, 2022: Time to avoid mistakes and stay calm and focussed

2.5 lakh aspirants will attempt JEE Advanced on Sunday.

Tina KhatriUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 08:20 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The top 2.5 lakh students are all set to appear in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, 2022, across the country this coming Sunday (August 28, 2022). After recently released admit cards, the truly crème de la crème in the said examination are struggling to find a balance to score well, especially as qualifying for JEE Advanced is enough to get into the best Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country.

Aspirants must ace in JEE Advanced, as well, to secure admissions and for further study to become excelling engineers of the country and the world. So, the question arises: How to ace the examination?

At this point, it is not about learning new topics and working on fresh ideas. Rather, it is more about keeping yourself ready for the hectic round of examinations.

According to the JEE Advanced paper pattern of 2022, the exam is conducted in the online mode having two papers—Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers will be of 3 hours duration each. That makes it about 6 hours of focused application of the subjects. So, how should you prepare to stay focused for 6 hours of JEE Advanced? Here are expert tips from JEE mentor Kamal Sharma.

You must prepare a well-laid-out plan that has a daily schedule with timelines. Remember that timelines play an essential role in JEE advanced attempts.

§ Plan your sleep and never sleep during examination time

§ Take care of your diet, avoid fast food, which can cause lethargy and affect concentration

§ Do not pressure yourself into learning any new topics. Focus on what you know, ensure proficiency in it now

§ Attempt mock papers at the same time as the examination

§ Make it a habit to practice 8 questions every day from the JEE website

§ Focus on avoiding mistakes and doing your best to score well

§ The JEE Advanced, 2022, will be held on August 28 for 2 compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

§ The examination date, centre, reporting time and all important instructions are mentioned on the JEE Advanced admit card, 2022

Focused preparation

Maths: To prepare for mathematics, solve questions and revise all the main techniques

Chemistry: For preparation of Chemistry, focus on formulae and topic revision. Remember to revise from your NCERT books

Physics: The mantra for physics to have clarity and focus on important topics

‘Focus on better performance, not score’

‘Even less score can gain a good rank! Most students feel that they cannot get a good rank with a low score, but that is not sure. You can get a good rank if your performance is good. So, you must focus on avoiding mistakes and doing your best’ — Kamal Sharma, JEE mentor

Read Also
Bhopal: Energy dept seeks report on long power cut during heavy rain
article-image
HomeIndoreJEE Advanced, 2022: Time to avoid mistakes and stay calm and focussed

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Accused in Nalasopara arms haul case points to slow trial, seeks bail

Mumbai: Accused in Nalasopara arms haul case points to slow trial, seeks bail

Mumbai families nurture century-old legacy of welcoming ‘green’ Ganesh

Mumbai families nurture century-old legacy of welcoming ‘green’ Ganesh

Jharkhand mining case: CBI arrests CM Hemant Soren's aide Prem Prakash

Jharkhand mining case: CBI arrests CM Hemant Soren's aide Prem Prakash

Mumbai: CBI moves court to attach properties worth Rs 600 crore of two builders

Mumbai: CBI moves court to attach properties worth Rs 600 crore of two builders

Mumbai updates: Police from BDD chawl to get homes at nominal price, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Mumbai updates: Police from BDD chawl to get homes at nominal price, says Deputy CM Fadnavis