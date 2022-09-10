JEE Advanced 2022 result on Sunday

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It’s time for the final call as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 results will be out on Sunday, September 11. Over 1.56 lakh candidates across the country and over 3,000 across Indore appeared for the JEE Advanced exam this year. Though 2.5 lakh had qualified from JEE Main, 1.56 lakh had appeared in the exam.

JEE Advanced was held on August 28 and students are now eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. As per previous data of JEE Advanced, around 30 per cent of the candidates cleared the cut off marks.

In 2021, the pass percentage saw a sharp increase compared to the last three years. This was attributed to four attempts given for JEE Main. Further, last year, aspirants who could not attempt due to Covid-19 were given another chance.

JEE Advanced 2022 answer key was released on September 3, and the result will be out on September 11 after reviewing the objections received on the answer key. Aspirants can verify their attempt and marks based on the final key released after the result.

First counselling based on Opening Rank

As per schedule, tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 process will be from Monday. JEE Advanced counselling and seat allotment 2022 will be held in six rounds. The authority will release JEE Advanced 2022 admission cut offs for the 23 IITs in the form of opening and closing ranks after each round of counselling.

It is important for the candidates to have secured a qualified JEE Advanced 2022 rank to participate in the counselling procedure. The result for counselling and seat allotment of JEE Advanced 2022 will be announced in online mode at jeeadv.ac.in .

“The first counselling will be done based on opening rank in JEE Advanced,” Kamal Sharma, JEE mentor, said. He added that opening rank means the maximum score and closing rank means the minimum score which gets admitted in the particular college.