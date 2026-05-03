Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Campus On Laduna Road Fire Adds To Sitamau Blaze Count | FP Photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Fire incidents are rising in the scorching heat in Sitamau. On Sunday, a fire broke out at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya campus on Laduna Road, where waste material near the school’s storeroom caught fire, destroying old furniture and gates.

Sitamau police and a municipal council vehicle reached the spot and a fire brigade from Suwasra later brought the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Earlier, a garbage dump near the newly constructed civil hospital in Sitamau had also caught fire, which was difficult to extinguish. Over the past month, more than 18 major and minor fire incidents have been reported in the Sitamau tehsil area.

The area depends on the Sitamau Municipal Council’s fire brigade, which is currently out of service and has been sent for repairs. As a result, firefighting efforts are relying on private tankers and fire brigades from other municipal bodies, causing delays in controlling fires.

Municipal Council president Manoj Shukla said a meeting with administrative officials was held a week ago and the process to procure a new fire brigade has begun.

He expressed hope that the council would receive a new fire brigade this month. With summer at its peak and fire incidents rising, residents are hoping the new brigade arrives before another major incident.