Jawad: Villagers demand removal of encroachment from land sanctioned for temple

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers from Kesharpura Kalan village have submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Shatrughan Chaturvedi addressing the Neemuch district collector demanding the removal of encroachment from land sanctioned for Veer Tejaji Maharaj temple in the village.

Kesharpura Kalan village falls under Jawad tehsil and the gram panchayat had allotted 4,340 square feet of land for Veer Tejaji Maharaj temple in 2004.

Meanwhile, a person, Gautam Jaat from the village started encroaching on the land by constructing a temporary wall. Despite the villagers raising their objections the authorities failed to act .

However, a few days back Gautam made a permanent construction and encroached on about 2,000 square feet of land. Villagers have demanded that this encroachment be removed.

When contacted Gaumtam Lal Jaat said that all the allegations levelled on him are baseless as he has not encroached on any land and said that the whole issue has been raised by some of the villagers who want to settle personnel dispute with him.

On the other hand, tehsildar Shatrughan Chaturvedi said that he will look into the matter and if any encroachment is being done then action will be taken as per the law.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:08 PM IST